Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Cerner by 13.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.15. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.