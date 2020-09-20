Centrality 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.24 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 36.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $123.13 million and $6.24 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000962 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 91.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.31 or 0.04534234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00056727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034710 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,486,192 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

