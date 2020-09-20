Centrality 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.24 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000962 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $123.13 million and $6.24 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 91.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.31 or 0.04534234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00056727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034710 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

CENNZ is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,486,192 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

