Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 111,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 28,976 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Centene by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $1,916,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,183,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

