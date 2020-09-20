CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR’s FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

CJPRY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $21.57.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

