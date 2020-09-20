Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Celanese worth $63,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Celanese by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Celanese by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Celanese by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

Celanese stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

