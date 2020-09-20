CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CECE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $75.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,621.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek acquired 25,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,490,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,420,968.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock worth $259,770 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

