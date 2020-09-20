Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $119.78. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

