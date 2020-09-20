CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CMO)

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,421 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,064% compared to the average volume of 294 put options.

Shares of CMO stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.32. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $8.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 19.66 and a quick ratio of 19.66.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 53.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1,830.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 564.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

