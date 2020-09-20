Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $29.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $27.42.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

