Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Canacol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of IPCFF stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

