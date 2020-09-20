Calyxt (OTCMKTS:HZNQF) Short Interest Update

Calyxt (OTCMKTS:HZNQF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Calyxt stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Separately, Panmure Gordon upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a translational genomics company, develops and supplies patient-relevant drug discovery and diagnostic reference standards in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates a translational genomics platform, a suite of gene editing tools to alter gene sequence in human or mammalian cell-lines.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.