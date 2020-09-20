California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $10.69 Million Position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,687,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Fastly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 6,880.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 17.6% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $332,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,188,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $154,445.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 308,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,865,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,642,554 shares of company stock valued at $136,140,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.