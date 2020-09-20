California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,137 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of LPL Financial worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $78.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,189,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

