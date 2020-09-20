California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 83,807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,547,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after buying an additional 2,599,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,713,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,398,000 after buying an additional 135,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,774,000 after buying an additional 2,921,587 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,269,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,288,000 after buying an additional 631,668 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $12,106,122.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

