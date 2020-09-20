California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 41.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 28,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

