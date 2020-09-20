California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Amedisys worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMED. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

In other Amedisys news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $1,071,530.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $79,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,773 shares of company stock worth $3,002,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $233.61 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.54 and its 200-day moving average is $199.60.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

