California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Proofpoint worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

PFPT opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $641,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $8,634,566. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

