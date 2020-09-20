California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of BWX Technologies worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,164,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,970 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,934,000 after acquiring an additional 890,689 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,734,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after acquiring an additional 710,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after purchasing an additional 673,193 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $484,282. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

