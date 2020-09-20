California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,701,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,728,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after buying an additional 1,621,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,198,000 after buying an additional 1,295,098 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 734,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ABN Amro raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

