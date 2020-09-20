California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,509 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,048 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cree were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cree by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in Cree by 58.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cree by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cree by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $74.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.