California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CFNB opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. California First National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

