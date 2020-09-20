C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,505.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,060.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

CHRW stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $105.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

