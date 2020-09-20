Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $768.63

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $768.63 and traded as high as $787.82. Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at $760.00, with a volume of 17,459 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $324.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 768.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 766.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a GBX 4.67 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Brunner Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In related news, insider Ian Barlow sold 57,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.09), for a total value of £440,495.48 ($575,585.37).

Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

