Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) & IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Critical Contrast

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and IDACORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A IDACORP 18.22% 9.48% 3.51%

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. IDACORP pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IDACORP has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and IDACORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.07 $232.85 million $4.61 17.78

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Renewable and IDACORP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 0 0 N/A IDACORP 0 2 4 0 2.67

IDACORP has a consensus price target of $103.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. Given IDACORP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Summary

IDACORP beats Brookfield Renewable on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2018, it also had approximately 4,816 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 32 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 183 energized distribution substations; and 27,569 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 558,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company's principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. IDACORP, Inc., through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

