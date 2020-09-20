Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Target Price at $135.77

Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura increased their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens increased their price target on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $820,819.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,617.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $319,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 75.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $162.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TopBuild has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $166.48.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

