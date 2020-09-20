Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Target Price at $43.60

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.
SRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,874,000 after purchasing an additional 540,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 697,971 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,269,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,100,000 after purchasing an additional 926,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,781,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,073 shares in the last quarter.
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.