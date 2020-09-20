Brokerages Set S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Target Price at $353.54

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI stock opened at $351.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.97. S&P Global has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

