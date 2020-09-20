Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT at $100.87

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

In related news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,573,000 after acquiring an additional 137,402 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,767,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $967,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

