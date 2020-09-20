Brokerages Set Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Target Price at GBX 186

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 186 ($2.43).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of LON GNC opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 143.03. The firm has a market cap of $490.77 million and a PE ratio of 7.64. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 282.20 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

