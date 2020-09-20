Brokerages Set Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) Target Price at GBX 82

Shares of Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 82 ($1.07).

BREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of LON:BREE opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.00. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.50 ($1.33).

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

