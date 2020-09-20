Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Shares of BHF opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.25.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 21,606 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
