Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.09). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 21,606 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.