Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 71,600 Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Old Second Bancorp worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

