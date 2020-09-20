Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $715.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

