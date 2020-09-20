Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,073 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.30% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $5.93 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

