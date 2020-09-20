Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Sutter Rock Capital worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSSS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sutter Rock Capital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSSS. BidaskClub downgraded Sutter Rock Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other Sutter Rock Capital news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 6,669 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $60,021.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,866,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 69,000 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $587,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,765,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,559,299.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 91,669 shares of company stock worth $788,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSSS opened at $12.58 on Friday. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $210.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.50. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 440.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sutter Rock Capital Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Sutter Rock Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Sutter Rock Capital Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

