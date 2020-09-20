Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $967,000 Stake in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) by 113.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Leaf Group worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Leaf Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leaf Group during the second quarter worth about $2,184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Leaf Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Leaf Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,540,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares in the last quarter.

LEAF opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

