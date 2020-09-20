Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. cut its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCCY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $12.40 on Friday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

