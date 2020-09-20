Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. cut its position in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of First Business Financial Services worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. acquired 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $49,983.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David R. Seiler acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $58,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,535 shares of company stock valued at $114,755 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBIZ stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. First Business Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.11.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. ValuEngine lowered First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

