Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,812 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of BCB Bancorp worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 47,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark D. Hogan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $40,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 502,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,463.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $78,065 over the last three months. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP).

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.