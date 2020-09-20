Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Acquires 663,900 Shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 663.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 663,900 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Microvision worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Microvision by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 256,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microvision by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Microvision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MVIS shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut Microvision to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

