Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Acquires 64,000 Shares of Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Surface Oncology worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Surface Oncology by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 26,802 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth about $9,700,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

SURF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $7.23 on Friday. Surface Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $288.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. Research analysts predict that Surface Oncology Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

