Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.11% of Communications Systems worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Communications Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 722,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 45,964 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Communications Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Communications Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Communications Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 118,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Communications Systems by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Communications Systems stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. Communications Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $9.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). Communications Systems had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Communications Systems, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Communications Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

