BQT Market Cap Reaches $759,857.46 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, BQT has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One BQT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a market capitalization of $759,857.46 and approximately $4,706.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BQT Profile

BQTX is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

