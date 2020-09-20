BQT (BQTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $759,857.46

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, BQT has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BQT has a market cap of $759,857.46 and approximately $4,706.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BQT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.31 or 0.04534234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00056727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034710 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . BQT’s official website is bqt.io

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.