Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bouygues from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Bouygues from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bouygues from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bouygues from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bouygues currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

