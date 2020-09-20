Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

