Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Cut to $0.56 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020 // Comments off

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $0.57 to $0.56 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $0.20 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.55 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.54.

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.