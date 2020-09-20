Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Cut to $0.56 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $0.57 to $0.56 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $0.20 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.55 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.54.

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

