Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,300 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 661,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BOLIF opened at $30.00 on Friday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $30.00.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.