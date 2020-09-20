Bloom Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 13,128 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,967 call options.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $7,821,716.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $27,439.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,170.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,008,658 shares of company stock worth $15,540,993 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 641,087 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 366,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $19.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.